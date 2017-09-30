Ruth Langsford has revealed she was forced to miss a crucial ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ rehearsal after suffering an injury. The daytime queen and HuffPost UK favourite is set to perform a Charleston with partner Anton Du Beke in tonight’s (30 September) second live show of the series, after coming at the bottom of the leaderboard last week. However, Ruth has shared a video on her Twitter page, revealing she’s “a little concerned” about how things are going to play out, after a pulled hamstring meant she was not permitted to attend a pivotal rehearsal.

Twitter/Ruth Langsford Ruth tells her followers about her injury

Ruth explained in the clip, posted on Friday (29 September) evening, the night before her performance: “We went out to Elstree [Studios] this afternoon to do our rehearsals on the ‘Strictly’ dance floor. “Just before I went down I was in my dressing room and I thought, ‘I’ll just walk through my steps and… make sure I know the routine’, and I kicked my leg out and pulled a hamstring.” She continued: “So I had to go to the physio, and she wouldn’t let me do the rehearsal this afternoon. “She’s told me I’ve got to ice it... and then, you might be able to hear my bath running, I’ve got to have a hot bath, ice it again, take ibuprofen and she said she’s pretty sure it’ll be OK tomorrow.”

Ruth went on to confess she was “more worried about the lack of rehearsal” than she was about her hamstring, adding: “Which is stupid, I know.” But Ruth isn’t the only one of the ‘Strictly’ cast to suffer an injury during this week’s rehearsals, with professional dancer Janette Manrara needing medical attention after being dropped by Aston Merrygold. See how both Ruth and Janette get on in tonight’s ‘Strictly’ live show, kicking off at 6.45pm on BBC One.