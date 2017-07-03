Ruth Langsford is finally ready to say yes to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, according to reports, after years of turning down offers from the show.
The ‘This Morning’ presenter, who has never been shy about busting a move on the set of the ITV daytime show, is thought to be signing a contract with ‘Strictly’ in the next few weeks, ahead of this year’s show.
An insider told the Daily Mail: “Ruth has always been a big fan of the show, and producers are thrilled that she has changed her mind and will be taking part this year.
“No one has signed any contracts for the show this year but she has had long talks with show bosses and, barring any injury, will be waltzing her way onto the show this autumn.”
The source also said that husband Eamonn Holmes was looking forward to seeing Ruth on screen, and would be “cheering her on” throughout.
Last year, Ruth was heavily rumoured to be involved on the line-up for the most recent series of ‘Strictly’, spurred on by an increase in posts to her social media pages which showed her dancing.
However, when the complete list of contestants was announced, Ruth was noticeably absent, which she even addressed on ‘This Morning’ at the time.
She claimed at the time she was “gutted” not to have been invited on the show, with Eamonn admitting he was relieved as he wouldn’t like to hear the judges critique his wife’s moves (though Ruth suggested it was more likely to be because he didn’t want her “rubbing up against a big Russian”).
Other stars tipped for the new series of ‘Strictly’ include Bros singer Matt Goss, fitness guru Joe Wicks and former ‘X Factor’ winner Alexandra Burke.