The captain of Derry City football club has died unexpectedly at the age of 27, it has been announced.
In a tweet late on Sunday evening the Irish Football Association confirmed Ryan McBride had passed away.
The defender is thought to have died at his home in Derry, close to his side’s ground, earlier that evening.
The cause of his death is unknown.
Fans were quick to pay tribute to McBride who was remembered as a “great player and a great bloke”.
Many football teams - both from Ireland and the UK - also tweeted their condolences.
McBride’s death came just one day after he led his team to a 4-0 triumph over Drogheda United in the League of Ireland Premier Division.
Derry were due to play Limerick on Tuesday but the fixture is unlikely to go ahead now.