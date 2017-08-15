Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute to stunt driver Joi ‘SJ’ Harris after she was killed on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ in Vancouver.

The actor, who plays the lead role in the films, took to Twitter to express his “heartbreak” following the tragic accident.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Ryan Reynolds

He wrote: “Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We’re heartbroken, shocked, and devastated... but recognise nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them ― along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

‘Deadpool 2’ was the first movie ‘SJ’, the first professional black female motorcycle racer in US history, had performed in as a stunt performer.

According to reports, she had completed the motorcycle trick for Zazie Beetz’s character Domino, four times before she lost control of her bike on the fifth attempt and crashed through the glass of Shaw Tower in Jack Poole Plaza.

An eyewitness claimed that, on the last take, the bike appeared to accelerate when it was supposed to slow down as she took a corner. The stuntwoman was was not wearing a helmet as the character does not wear one in the scene in question.

Production was immediately shut down, and it is still unclear when filming will resume.

Marvel/20th Century Fox Ryan Reynolds plays the lead character, anti-hero 'Deadpool'.

‘Deadpool’ director David Leitch also paid tribute, saying: “I’m deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today. No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loved ones in this difficult time.”

A spokesman for 20th Century Fox added: “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

