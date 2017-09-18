Ryanair has released a list of all the flights cancelled over the next three days after the budget airline announced it would be grounding up to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks.

It is believed that up to 9,000 passengers a day could be affected by the cancellations, with the airline admitting that it had “messed up” the planning of pilot holidays.

Kenny Jacobs, chief marketing officer, said the company was “working hard to fix” the problem, adding that the cancelled flights make up to less than 2% of Ryanair’s schedule.