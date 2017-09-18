All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    18/09/2017 12:13 BST

    Ryanair Cancelled Flight List: A Rundown Of All The Flights Grounded Over The Next Three Days

    Up to 9,000 passengers a day could be affected.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    Ryanair has released a list of all the flights cancelled over the next three days after the budget airline announced it would be grounding up to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks

    It is believed that up to 9,000 passengers a day could be affected by the cancellations, with the airline admitting that it had “messed up” the planning of pilot holidays. 

    Kenny Jacobs, chief marketing officer, said the company was “working hard to fix” the problem, adding that the cancelled flights make up to less than 2% of Ryanair’s schedule. 

    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Up to 9,000 passengers a day could be affected by the cancellations 

    On Saturday, the airline released a list of all of the flights that have been cancelled until Wednesday September 20. 

    However, many travellers have now demanded that Ryanair release a list of all of the flights that will be cancelled over the next six weeks, with some complaining they have been left “in limbo”. 

    A woman named Dee Moloney wrote on Twitter: “Have 2 trips booked in the next couple of weeks. 

    “Excitement of trips now replaced with worry! Not good. Won’t be flying with Ryanair again.” 

    According to Ryanair, customers who have bought seats on cancelled flights will be offered alternatives or given a full refund.   

    The company indicated on Twitter that further details about cancellations could be published on its website later today. 

    Here’s a full rundown of all the flights cancelled between now and Wednesday:  

    Monday September 18: 

    Ryanair
    A list of the flights cancelled on Monday September 18 (1/2) 
    Ryanair
    A list of the flights cancelled on Monday September 18 (2/2) 

    Tuesday September 19: 

    Ryanair
    A list of the flights cancelled on Tuesday September 19 (1/2) 
    Ryanair
    A list of the flights cancelled on Tuesday September 19 (2/2) 

    Wednesday September 20: 

    Ryanair
    A list of the flights cancelled on Wednesday September 20 (1/2) 
    Ryanair
    A list of the flights cancelled on Wednesday September 20 (2/2) 
    MORE:travelair travelryanair

    Conversations