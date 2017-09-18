Ryanair has released a list of all the flights cancelled over the next three days after the budget airline announced it would be grounding up to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks.
It is believed that up to 9,000 passengers a day could be affected by the cancellations, with the airline admitting that it had “messed up” the planning of pilot holidays.
Kenny Jacobs, chief marketing officer, said the company was “working hard to fix” the problem, adding that the cancelled flights make up to less than 2% of Ryanair’s schedule.
On Saturday, the airline released a list of all of the flights that have been cancelled until Wednesday September 20.
However, many travellers have now demanded that Ryanair release a list of all of the flights that will be cancelled over the next six weeks, with some complaining they have been left “in limbo”.
A woman named Dee Moloney wrote on Twitter: “Have 2 trips booked in the next couple of weeks.
“Excitement of trips now replaced with worry! Not good. Won’t be flying with Ryanair again.”
According to Ryanair, customers who have bought seats on cancelled flights will be offered alternatives or given a full refund.
The company indicated on Twitter that further details about cancellations could be published on its website later today.