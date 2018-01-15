Ryanair has changed its hand luggage policy, meaning holidaymakers will now be restricted to one item of hand luggage unless they pay an additional fee.

The new policy, coming into play from Monday 15 January, also includes additional restrictions on the size of cabin baggage permitted with a standard ticket.

Customers who don’t pay extra will only be allowed to take a small bag sized 35cm x 20cm x 20cm into the cabin, meaning we can kiss goodbye to using handy wheelie cases as hand luggage.

On a standard ticket, you will be able to bring a second “large” bag (sized 55cm x 40cm x 20cm) on holiday with you, but this will be put into the hold, meaning you’ll have to wait for it at baggage reclaim upon landing.

Ryanair claims the changes will help “eliminate boarding delays”.