Ryanair Passenger Fed Up With Delays Takes The Emergency Exit

This is the moment an impatient passenger got fed up with mounting delays and got off a grounded Ryanair plane – via the emergency exit.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Day at Malaga airport, and saw the man throw open the emergency exit and clamber onto the wing of the plane, ensuring to bring along his hand luggage too.

Fernando del Valle Villalobos, who filmed the incident, wrote on Facebook: “After leaving London an hour late, arrive in Malaga and being left 30 more minutes on the plane (without any explanation from Ryanair)… this gentleman decided that the wasn’t going to wait any more, activated the emergency door and ready… he got out from the wing… surreal!”