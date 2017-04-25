‘The Chase’ fans are a very passionate bunch - something that Rylan Clark-Neal knows only too well. The presenter is currently copping some flack from them, after it was announced his new ITV game show ‘Babushka’ will be occupying The Chase’s teatime slot when it takes a well-earned break next month. However, Rylan has spoken out to insist the show’s “territorial” fans will love ‘Babushka’ - if they just give it a chance.

ITV Rylan Clark-Neal is presenting new ITV daytime game show 'Babushka'

Speaking to HuffPost UK exclusively, Rylan said: “I love ‘The Chase’, like absolutely love it, and I’m the first person to get annoyed when it isn’t on. But ‘The Chase’ has to take a month off contractually. “I am very confident in saying if you like ‘The Chase’ and if you hate it when ‘The Chase’ isn’t on, how about we replace it for a month with something that’s fucking brilliant. That’s what this is. “Watch one episode and if you don’t like it, fuck off - I’m that confident you’re going to love it.” As with ‘The Chase’, ‘Babushka’ will also be going up against BBC One’s quiz show ‘Pointless’ in the schedules. However, Rylan admitted he’s not fazed by Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman, who famously have a friendly rivalry with Bradley Walsh. “I don’t think they see me as competition, but watch out bitches,” he warned. “You ain’t met my dolls yet.”

ITV 'The Chase' is taking a break from the schedules

‘Babushka’ will see two players attempting to wish up to £45,000 by opening a series of Russian dolls, who are set to be the stars of the show. “They’ve all got names and faces and you’re going to love them,” Rylan explained. “It’s like ‘Deal Or No Deal’, it’s a really simple format but it just looks amazing. It is so fucking nerve wracking, it’s unbelievable. I have palpitations just talking about it.” He continued: “Unfortunately I don’t pop out of a doll or anything like that, even though I bullied them to try and let me do it, and no the theme song isn’t ‘Babooshka’ by Kate Bush. Again, I campaigned but we couldn’t afford it.”

ITV 'Babushka' contestants play in pairs to try and win a cash prize of £45,000

While it is his first outing as the master of ceremonies of a game show, Rylan said he’s tried to resist looking at the likes of Bruce Forsyth and Terry Wogan for inspiration, but revealed there is one person who he looks up to. “Someone like Michael Barrymore on ‘Strike It Lucky’, that’s exactly what I want to be,” he said. “He was amazing as a host and if I could be half as good as him, I’d be happy.” And while Rylan has already hosted ‘This Morning’, ‘The Xtra Factor’, ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’, his own late night chat show and now a quiz series, he admitted there’s one genre he’s left to tick off his list. “I’d love to do a Saturday night ‘Noel’s House Party’-type show in a few years,” he said. “I think it’s time for that, but not just yet as I’ve got a few more stripes to earn before I get to that.” Given what he’s already achieved since his days on ‘The X Factor’ in 2012, we don’t think he’ll be waiting too long. ‘Babushka’ airs weekdays from Monday, 1 May at 5pm on ITV.