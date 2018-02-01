Rylan Clark-Neal has opened up about why he’s decided to take a break from ‘This Morning’ - and it isn’t to start a family. The former ‘X Factor’ star announced he was leaving the ITV daytime show after five years last month, but when fans began speculating about why he was quitting, the 29-year-old star decided to set the record straight.

Rex

He told The Sun: “I got a load of shit when I had a break from This Morning after five years. “Some news outlets have said I’m having a baby, ­getting divorced and terminally ill. “I’m really missing being there but I just need time to myself. People think there’s an ulterior motive and there’s not. “I just needed a break for my head, for my body, for my peace of mind. I just needed a little break from working three, four, five jobs. That’s all.” Rylan also denied rumours that he’s set to start a family with his husband and former ‘Big Brother’ contestant Dan Clark-Neal, who already has teenage a son, Cameron, from a previous relationship.

Rex Rylan has presented 'This Morning' with his husband Dan Clark-Neal.

“I’d love to have kids but I just think it’s when the time’s right. We’re absolutely fine but I just want to enjoy my personal life,” he explained. “I’m not going to sit here and say it won’t happen. If it happens I’ll be very lucky and I’ll love it.” Rylan is also confident that ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’, which he hosts, will continue despite rumours the show is facing the axe from Channel 5. “If it didn’t come back I would be utterly devastated,” he admits. “I can’t imagine TV without Big Brother. Not many reality shows can say they’ve been on air for 18 years. “I’d love to see it make 20 years — of course I would. I think it’s time to make Big Brother what it was. “I’ve always had one­ ­million per cent faith in the format and that it can be the greatest show on telly. There are changes coming, definitely.” After finishing fifth on ‘The X Factor’ in 2012, Rylan went on to win ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, before landing a spot hosting ‘Bit On The Side’. As well as his showbiz segment on ‘This Morning’, he has regularly helmed the daytime show when other hosts have been absent, and won an British LGBT Award for when he presented alongside husband Dan Clark-Neal in 2016. Although he’s taking a break from ‘This Morning’, next year is set to be another busy one for Rylan, as he’ll be fronting ‘Celebrity Ghost Hunt’ for Channel 5, as well as new W gameshow ‘The Wave’.