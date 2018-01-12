S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has hit headlines for a rather unusual reason, by selling his Brit Award on eBay. The band won the Best British Breakthrough prize at the 2000 ceremony, but he has now decided to auction off the prize, claiming he has “bills to pay”. Paul has received over 120 bids since listing the item on 5 January, and as of Friday (12 January) afternoon, bidding stood at £66,000.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

There’s every chance that could go higher before the auction closes on Monday (15 January). In the item description, Paul explained the statuette has “signs of age” and “an indentation on the inside of the helmet”. After bids began rolling in, he admitted to being stunned at the level of interest and added an edit revealing he will offer the winner a meet-and-greet opportunity. “I didn’t expect it too skyrocket like this,” he said. “I am watching every bid very closely and the vast majority of people have huge feedback. Some in the thousands. If there are some silly bids at the end on Monday I will be deleting them and/or coming strait down the line to the next bidder. So you can bid with full confidence. [sic]

eBay The listing has attracted a lot of attention