Cast your back a couple of weeks and you might remember that Paul from S Club 7 - Paul Cattermole, to give him his full name - stunned the music world by putting his Brit Award on eBay, selling the statuette for an impressive £66,000. And while we were delighted for the singer’s imminent windfall, it’s now been revealed it was all too good to be true as the sale has fallen through. Paul has relisted the award, which the band won for Best Newcomer in 2000, with a much shorter auction time of 48 hours.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

“This item is being relisted due to a non paying winning bidder,” he explains. “No time wasters.” The singer is also selling a vintage watch he wore almost constantly after the band broke through with their 1999 TV series, ‘Miami 7’. In the listing, he explains that the item is “the one thing out [...] I have been constantly asked about over the years”, adding: “It’s been in and out of waters of Sea World with the dolphins. “It’s been in the swamps of Florida with the alligators and it’s been in the sands of Arizona doing S Club party video shoots, on Safari in Kenya and with the insects of Siberia (It was with me the whole time). “So it really does have some wear there are a lot of scratches and scuffs. Considering all that it really has held together well. The strap is worn and discoloured. Vintage Retro look . Bought in 1999 as new.”

REX/Shutterstock S Club 7 in 2000

Paul is hoping to secure a minimum bid of £500 for the watch, while on Monday (29 January) afternoon, bids for the Brit Award had reached £12,000. Speaking shortly after the prize’s initial auction ended, he said he knew the fan who had bought it, and admitted to being unsure about how to follow through on his promise to hand-deliver the statuette. “I know that they [the buyer] live very, very far away,” he told NME. “I know the guy – he’s a fan; I’ve seen his name on social media. “The fact that it’s gone to a fan is awesome. But he’s well over a 10-hour flight away, so the hand-delivery situation is a bit difficult.”