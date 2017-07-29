Brexit could be halted if Labour used its next general election manifesto to commit to not leaving the EU, or holding a second referendum, Sadiq Khan has said.

In a pointed intervention after days of conflicting signals on Brexit from senior Labour figures, the Mayor of London insisted he was an “optimist” about the chances of the UK staying in the EU, the Press Association reported.

Khan said Labour needed to be clear on its stance, telling the Guardian: “For it to have credibility with the British public, there would have to be a Labour manifesto offer, because the public would say, not unreasonably, ‘Hold on a sec, we voted to leave and you’re now sticking two fingers up at us’.