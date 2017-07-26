Sadiq Khan has spoken of his recent spat with Donald Trump, accusing the US President of acting like a “12-year-old” and breaking “basic” political rules. In an in-depth interview with The New Yorker the London Mayor discusses his now-infamous tussle with the US President in the wake of the London Bridge terrorist attack. Khan said: “The basic rule amongst politicians and amongst leaders is a sense of solidarity—it is almost like our version of NATO’s Article 5.

“So I was extremely surprised when the President of the USA, our strongest ally, said what he said. “It was disappointing, to be honest.” Khan was then asked if knows why he had “got under Trump’s skin”, to which he replied: “The short answer is I don’t know, but I can understand if we were both aged twelve years old.” Hours after seven people were killed by three terrorists in June, Khan issued a statement saying there was “no reason to be alarmed” by an increased police presence in the capital over the coming days. But Trump twisted his words to reference the number of people killed and injured by the terrorists, tweeting:

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

When asked about the tweet by Sky News, Khan simply said he had “better and more important things to focus on” then Trump.

Sadiq Khan says he has "better and more important things to focus on" than Donald Trump's tweets pic.twitter.com/1FplRVNwoY — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 5, 2017

Never one to let sleeping dogs lie, Trump fired back:

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Trump: sucks up to Putin; needlessly insults our elected Mayor at a time of national tragedy. https://t.co/FgrJ7rX6ff — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 5, 2017

please collect your child from the party he has wet himself for attention https://t.co/xTNAmyX5uI — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 5, 2017