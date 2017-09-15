Sadiq Khan has said he is simply “not going to go there” when it comes to Donald Trump’s comments on a suspected terror attack in south-west London.
The US president decided to weigh in after an explosion on a London Underground train left 22 people suffering injuries on Friday morning.
When asked by LBC host James O’Brien about the comments, the Mayor of London said: “I’ve simply been too busy this morning to look at my Twitter.
“I’m absolutely not going to go there James, my priority is making sure that we do what we can to keep Londoners safe.
“Our priority today is catching the individual or individuals responsible, and the police and security services, and all of us are doing our bit to make sure that happens.”
Theresa May also slapped down his comments, saying: “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.”
Trump was also criticised by many for using the incident to push his Muslim ban...
While others said it was unhelpful for him to share intelligence information...
Police have confirmed the explosion on a packed rush hour tube train at Parsons Green, which injured 22 people, is being investigated as a terrorist incident.
Pictures on social media showed a fire in a bucket inside a Lidl bag with what appeared to be wires sticking out.
The incident caused mass panic at the station and what one witness called “a horrendous human pile-on” as people fled.
A manhunt is currently underway for the perpetrator.
Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said: “There are many urgent inquiries ongoing with hundreds of detectives involved, looking at CCTV, carrying out forensic work and speaking to witnesses.
“I am appealing for anyone who has information that would assist detectives to contact the hotline on 0800 789 321. I would also urge anyone with images or moving footage from the scene to upload them at www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.”