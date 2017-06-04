Sadiq Khan has “more important things to do” than respond to Donald Trump’s “ill-informed” tweets, the London Mayor’s spokesman has said after the US President goaded the British politician in the aftermath of terror attacks on the UK capital.

Trump was accused of “fake news” after taking Khan’s call for Londoners to stay calm out of context.

Khan, the first elected Muslim mayor of a European city, said there was “no reason to be alarmed” by the increased police presence in the capital over the next few days.

But Trump twisted his words to reference the number of people killed and injured by the terrorists.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan said:

“The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city. “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police - including armed officers - on the streets.”

Seven people were killed and 48 injured after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and multiple suspects rampaged with knives in what appeared to be a coordinated attack.

Khan had told the BBC: “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is ensure that we’re as safe as we possibly can be. I’m reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city, but we always evolve and review to make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can be.”

Many moved to defend Khan’s comments on social media after Trump’s attack, including Brendan Cox, whose MP wife Jo Cox was killed by a far-right extremist last year. He said: “You represent the worst of your country. Sadiq Khan represents some of the best of ours.”

You represent the worst of your country, @SadiqKhan represents some of the best of ours. — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) June 4, 2017

London MP David Lammy also blasted Trump: “Stop commenting on what has happened in my city. Put your phone down.”

But the president sparked even further outrage when just minutes later he tweeted: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Sharing a tweet from the Drudge Report about the attack, which happened around 10pm last night, Trump then stated that America must be “smart, vigilant and tough” and that the travel ban must be implemented.

It was only after sending that tweet that the US leader shared a message of support with the UK, writing: “WE ARE WITH YOU”.