Khan, who was born in the UK and is half-Pakistani, half-Bosnian, told the BBC she was “quite surprised” at the reaction to the photograph.

She also said she wasn’t part of any planned counter-demonstration and hed stepped in when members of the EDL surrounded another woman who had shouted “Islamophobe” at them.

She said: “A group of 25 quite big-looking EDL lads, they surrounded her.

“She was 360 surrounded... I stepped forward and identified myself as someone who supported her and contradicted them.

Another photo of the clash shows a policeman pushing down Crossland’s raised fist.