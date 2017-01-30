If the Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG) Awards is anything to go by, 2017 is going to be the year that our wardrobes contain three things - bridal gowns, gothic dresses and a whole lot of colourful stripes.

The red carpet at the 23rd annual awards ceremony in LA, California, on 29 January 2017, saw a return to full ball gowns, with the sharp, tailored suiting of previous years being shunned in favour of a whole lot of chiffon, sheer panels and floor-length elegance.

These are our 27 best dressed screen sirens.