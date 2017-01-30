All Sections
    30/01/2017 10:14 GMT | Updated 30/01/2017 10:40 GMT

    SAG Awards 2017: Natalie Portman And Janelle Monae Lead The Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

    Black is back.

    If the Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG) Awards is anything to go by, 2017 is going to be the year that our wardrobes contain three things - bridal gowns, gothic dresses and a whole lot of colourful stripes.

    The red carpet at the 23rd annual awards ceremony in LA, California, on 29 January 2017, saw a return to full ball gowns, with the sharp, tailored suiting of previous years being shunned in favour of a whole lot of chiffon, sheer panels and floor-length elegance. 

    These are our 27 best dressed screen sirens.  

    • Natalie Portman
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Felicity Huffman
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Viola Davis
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Kerry Washington
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Brie Larson
      Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    • Meryl Streep
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Kaley Cuoco
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Emily Blunt
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Kirsten Dunst
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Maisie Williams
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Rashida Jones
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Janelle Monae
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Shannon Purser
      Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
    • Amy Adams
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Kate Hudson
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Emma Stone
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Amanda Peet
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Maureen McGovern
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Octavia Spencer
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Tracee Ellis Ross
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Claire Foy
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Sofia Vergara
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Yara Shahidi
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Michelle Williams
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Michelle Dockery
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Naomie Harris
      Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    • Nicole Kidman
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Sophie Turner
      David Crotty via Getty Images
