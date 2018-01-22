All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/01/2018 07:15 GMT

    SAG Awards 2018: Morgan Freeman Calls Out Guest For Talking During Speech, As ‘Three Billboards’ Dominates Winners List

    'Hey, I'm talking to you'.

    Morgan Freeman collected the Lifetime Achievement award at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, and wasn’t going to allow anyone to spoil his moment in the spotlight.

    After taking to the stage to collect his gong, the 80-year-old actor called out a guest  for chatting as he made his acceptance speech.

    The ‘Shawshank Redemption’ star told the unidentified guest:Hey... I’m talking to you.”

    Adding: “Yeah, hey... okay, well you just stand out to me. That’s all.”

    Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
    Morgan Freeman

    It’s not clear if the audience member had responded or apologised, before Morgan continued his speech where he also addressed issues of gender inequality.

    Discussing the award statue, he said: “I wasn’t going to do this; I’m going to tell you what’s wrong with this statue. It works from the back, but from the front, it’s gender specific. Maybe I started something.”

    The SAGs statuette, known as ‘The Actor’,  depicts a performer holding the drama and comedy masks.

    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    France McDormand won the Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor in a Leading Role for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

    Following its success at the Golden Globes earlier this month, it was another big night for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, which bagged three awards, including Outstanding Cast Performance, and Best Female Actor and Best Supporting Actor gongs. The full list of winners (in bold) are:

    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

    The Big Sick

    Get Out

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Lady Bird

    Mudbound

     

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

    Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

    Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

    Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

    Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

     

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

    Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

    James Franco, The Disaster Artist

    Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

    Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

    Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

     

    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

    The Crown

    Game of Thrones

    This Is Us

    The Handmaid’s Tale

    Stranger Things

     

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

    Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

    Claire Foy, The Crown

    Laura Linney, Ozark

    Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

    Robin Wright, House of Cards

     

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

    Jason Bateman, Ozark

    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

    Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

    David Harbour, Stranger Things

    Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

     

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

    Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

    Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

    Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

    Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

    Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

     

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

    Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

    Jeff Daniels, Godless

    Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

    Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

    Geoffrey Rush, Genius

     

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

    Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

    Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

    Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

     

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

    Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

    Hong Chau, Downsizing

    Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

    Allison Janney, I, Tonya

    Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

     

    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

    Black-ish

    Curb Your Enthusiasm

    GLOW

    Veep

    Orange Is the New Black

     

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

    Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

    Alison Brie, GLOW

    Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

    Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

     

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

    Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

    Aziz Ansari, Master of None

    Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

    Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

    William H. Macy, Shameless

    Marc Maron, GLOW

     

    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

    Baby Driver

    Wonder Woman

    Dunkirk

    Logan

    War for the Planet of the Apes

     

    Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

    Game of Thrones

    GLOW

    Homeland

    Stranger Things

    The Walking Dead

