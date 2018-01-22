Morgan Freeman collected the Lifetime Achievement award at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, and wasn’t going to allow anyone to spoil his moment in the spotlight.
After taking to the stage to collect his gong, the 80-year-old actor called out a guest for chatting as he made his acceptance speech.
The ‘Shawshank Redemption’ star told the unidentified guest: “Hey... I’m talking to you.”
Adding: “Yeah, hey... okay, well you just stand out to me. That’s all.”
It’s not clear if the audience member had responded or apologised, before Morgan continued his speech where he also addressed issues of gender inequality.
Discussing the award statue, he said: “I wasn’t going to do this; I’m going to tell you what’s wrong with this statue. It works from the back, but from the front, it’s gender specific. Maybe I started something.”
The SAGs statuette, known as ‘The Actor’, depicts a performer holding the drama and comedy masks.
Following its success at the Golden Globes earlier this month, it was another big night for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, which bagged three awards, including Outstanding Cast Performance, and Best Female Actor and Best Supporting Actor gongs. The full list of winners (in bold) are:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Big Sick
Get Out
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
This Is Us
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Baby Driver
Wonder Woman
Dunkirk
Logan
War for the Planet of the Apes
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead