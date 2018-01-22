Morgan Freeman collected the Lifetime Achievement award at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, and wasn’t going to allow anyone to spoil his moment in the spotlight.

After taking to the stage to collect his gong, the 80-year-old actor called out a guest for chatting as he made his acceptance speech.

The ‘Shawshank Redemption’ star told the unidentified guest: “Hey... I’m talking to you.”

Adding: “Yeah, hey... okay, well you just stand out to me. That’s all.”