Sainsbury's Is Expanding Its 'Gary' Range (That's Vegan Cheese, FYI)

Sainsbury’s has announced it will be expanding its range of vegan cheeses due to the overwhelming popularity of its first vegan cheese, affectionately nicknamed ‘Gary’.

The supermarket found itself at the centre of viral debate last year after a woman suggested it should call its vegan cheese “Gary or something”, on the grounds that it isn’t real cheese.

The supermarket saw the funny side and decided to adopt the name and a year on, Gary is about to get some new milk-free, coconut-based friends.