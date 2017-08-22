‘Loose Women’ presenter Saira Khan has alerted the police after receiving death threats on social media.

Saira received a threatening message over a post she shared on her Instagram account, in response to a Muslim preacher who claimed it was sinful for women to wax their eyebrows.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Saira Khan

Uploading a picture of herself sunbathing in a bikini on Monday (21 August), Saira wrote: “I woke up to news that A Muslim Preacher is saying that ‘plucking eyebrows’ for Muslim women is a sin - here’s my response - kiss my [peach emoji] you backward prehistoric dinosaur!”

However, since then Saira - who is a practising Muslim - has revealed that she received a threatening message in the comments section.

In a post addressed to the Metropolitan Police, Saira shared a screengrab of the comment, which read: “Keep your fucking mouth shut! Your not a Muslim nor do you represent anything to do with Islam!!! Your white masters have given ou what you desire as a sell out reporter!!! If you value your life keep the fuck out of Islam.”

Just received a death threat from a @silverbengle on Instagram - check it out @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/fLdRLJi7lg — Saira Khan (@IamSairaKhan) August 21, 2017

Back in May, Saira took on similar criticism, when detractors accused her of being anti-Muslim by being involved in the ‘Loose Women’ ‘Body Stories’ campaign, which saw her and the rest of the panel posing in swimwear for an unairbrushed photo-shoot.

Defending herself at the time, she said: “Here we go - I bet none of my other @loosewomen are getting posts like this,” she wrote.

“As soon as I say ‘I’m a Muslim’ then all hell breaks loose - seriously - I was brought up to not judge others - it’s a basic requirement for Muslims.

“I feel so sorry for people like this who are so threatened by a woman’s body - this is not a “sexual” campaign - it’s one to empower women, for us to feel good about ourselves and our imperfections.

“It’s my choice to do this and if Allah doesn’t like it- let him deal with me - WTF does it have to do with anyone else?

“If a woman in a bikini offends your version of Islam - then seriously you should not be looking in the first place.”

