Saira Khan has revealed that she and her husband Steven Hyde attended a joint therapy session after her revelation last year that she was no longer interested in sex.

The ‘Loose Women’ presenter inadvertently made headlines when she claimed during a discussion that she was happy for her husband to sleep with other women, because she had lost the urge herself.

She claimed at the time: “We used to have a fantastic sex life. I still love my husband, we cuddle up and it’s lovely.

“We’ve been together for 11 years, but I’m not interested [in sex]. I don’t want to.”