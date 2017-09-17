Saira is no stranger to reality TV, having found fame on ‘The Apprentice’ before enduring a stint in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house and speaking to HuffPost UK, she admitted that ‘Strictly’ is “the only show I want to do”.

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images

During an interview on at the Diversity In Media Awards, she said: “So [to] the BBC - hello! I’m here, I’ve got my shoes on, I can do it. I’d love to be asked to do it.

“I think I’d be alright. I’d like to represent the women in their late 40s to say that age isn’t a number. We can dance and be fit and flexible.”

The TV star also revealed how she thinks her pal Ruth will do on the show, insisting that - despite the initial bookies’ odds... - the ‘This Morning’ host could be one to watch.

“I know Ruth really well, we are really good friends,” Saira explained. “She is competitive so do not underestimate her.

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

“I just think she’s got this glow about her, she is there on a mission, she’s doing her exercises, she’s on a diet, she’s got the partner she wants.

“I think her chances are really high.”

Ruth was paired with Anton Du Beke in last month’s launch show and for their first live performance, they’ll perform a waltz to the Seth MacFarlane version of ‘This Was Nearly Mine’.

