Developers are to be banned from selling houses with ‘feudal’ leasehold contracts, the Government has announced.

In a groundbreaking reform, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said that ‘rip off’ leasehold clauses would not be allowed on almost all new homes and that ground rents on all new leases would be set at zero.

Javid vowed the changes would end “feudal practices” that have led millions of homebuyers to be subject to extra charges.

The Government will also make it cheaper and easier for existing leaseholders to buy-out their freehold, and provide more redress for those consumers who face hefty prices.

Some four million flats and houses in England are currently governed by leasehold contracts that have been dubbed “legalised extortion” because of the way they allow ground rents to be hiked.

Leasehold generally applies to flats with shared spaces, making multiple ownership more straightforward, but developers have been increasingly selling houses on these terms – adding further costs to over-stretched house buyers.