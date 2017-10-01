New 'Housing Court' Could Settle Disputes In Wake Of Grenfell Failures - Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid branded the fact millions cannot get on the housing market a “national outrage” as he announced a raft of new measures to protect tenants.

The Government will consult on a new ‘Housing Court’ while all landlords will have to sign up to a new arbitration scheme, the Communities Secretary revealed as he slammed the “horrific tragedy” of Grenfell Tower.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Javid also set out new measures to encourage landlords to offer renters minimum 12-month tenancies.

He said the Grenfell tenants who raised concerns that the building was a fire hazard should have been listened to, adding: “It is now over three months since Grenfell Tower was destroyed.

“But our shock at what the families suffered remains just as strong. We will not rest until justice is secured for the victims.

“And we must make sure that nothing like this can ever happen again.

“I have listened to so many agonising stories from those who lost their loved ones that night or barely escaped with their own lives. It has been the most moving experience of my life.”

He went on to say all letting agents would be regulated and all landlords would be mandated to sign up to the new redress scheme, while the new Housing Court would mean tenants could “get faster, more effective, justice”.

He said: “This will mean that every tenant has the security of knowing that if they’re mistreated, or reasonable standards aren’t met, they’ll have somewhere to go.

“Somewhere with the power to put it right.”