Sajid Javid Says 300,000 New Homes Need To Be Built Every Year To Help Solve Housing Crisis

Up to 300,000 new homes must be built every year to help solve the housing crisis, according to Sajid Javid.

The communities secretary admitted the government has not done enough and said it was now considering “borrowing more” to invest in building and infrastructure - a move not dissimilar to measures set out in Labour’s general election manifesto.

He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “We are looking at new investment and I am sure at the budget we will be covering housing.

“What I want to do is make sure we are using everything available to deal with this housing crisis and where that means, for example, where we can sensibly borrow more to invest in infrastructure that leads to more housing being built, and take advantage of some of the record low interest rates, I think we should absolutely be considering it.”