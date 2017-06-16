Sajid Javid Says Government Will Consider Knocking Down Tower Blocks At Risk Of Grenfell-Type Disaster

The government will consider knocking down other tower blocks at risk of a Grenfell-style disaster, Sajid Javid has said.

The Communities and Local Government Secretary told the BBC work is underway to examine the 4,000 similar high-rises across the country.

He said ‘all necessary action’ will be taken to keep people safe in the wake of the west London incident, including examining cladding used on such buildings. Experts previously warned ministers about the type of cladding used at Grenfell and its fire risk.

When asked if he would consider sanctioning the demolition of potentially dangerous blocks of flats, Javid said: “I think there is no place that we can’t go now in order to make properties safe.

“Once we learn from the investigator’s report, once we have that, we need to act immediately.

“As I’ve said, we need to do whatever it it takes to either make those properties safe or find alternative accommodation. We cannot allow this to ever happen again.”