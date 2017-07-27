Sajid Javid Tells Councils They Must Foot The Bill For Fire Safety Work On Tower Blocks

Councils and housing associations will have to stump up the cash to fund fire safety work on tower blocks, Sajid Javid confirmed today as he wrote to authorities across the UK.

In a letter sent to council and housing association chiefs across the country, the Local Government Secretary said the individual authorities must pay for safety work, and should do so out of their existing funds.

Javid goes on to say the Department for Communities and Local Government would “discuss” concerns over funding with any local councils facing difficulties, but authorities would have to initially pay for any necessary improvements themselves.

In a separate letter to Labour’s Shadow Housing Secretary John Healey, seen by HuffPost UK, Javid reveals that 13 local councils have contacted his department asking for cash to fund safety improvements including fitting sprinklers to tower blocks since the Grenfell tragedy.

Yet while Javid claims his department has “responded” to those who have asked for cash, at least one council, Southampton, told HuffPost UK it has had no reply.

Another received a generic, non-specific letter sent to all councils - therefore not taking into account the individual request.