Witnesses have told how they heard “horrific” screams after a toddler was killed in a “truly tragic” car accident outside a Manchester hotel.

Police officers and paramedics rushed to the Ibis Hotel in Salford Quays about 9.15pm on Thursday after receiving reports that a 17-month-old boy had been hit by a car. The boy died at the scene.

Nearby residents said they had “never heard screams so horrific”, calling the incident “awful”.

Officers said that the boy had been struck by a Toyota Rav-4 in a car park on Trafford Road.

Greater Manchester Police are not treating the incident as suspicious, saying it appears to have been a “truly tragic accident”. An investigation has been launched.