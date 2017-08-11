Witnesses have told how they heard “horrific” screams after a toddler was killed in a “truly tragic” car accident outside a Manchester hotel.
Police officers and paramedics rushed to the Ibis Hotel in Salford Quays about 9.15pm on Thursday after receiving reports that a 17-month-old boy had been hit by a car. The boy died at the scene.
Nearby residents said they had “never heard screams so horrific”, calling the incident “awful”.
Officers said that the boy had been struck by a Toyota Rav-4 in a car park on Trafford Road.
Greater Manchester Police are not treating the incident as suspicious, saying it appears to have been a “truly tragic accident”. An investigation has been launched.
One man named Alec Turton wrote on social media that he had “heard the screams”, calling the scene “heartbreaking”.
“I never want to hear or witness anything like that again. So devastating,” he said.
In an online group for people living in Saltra apartments, which are just a short walk away from the Ibis hotel, one resident wrote: “That was pretty awful.
“Did anyone else hear the awful screams from the incident in the Ibis Hotel car park? Never heard screams so horrific.”
In a later post, a man named Alec added: “What a truly horrific evening.
“So sad to think those people’s lives have changed for the worse in only a split second. So incredibly sad.”
Speaking about the incident, GMP sergeant Brian Orr said: “This was a heart-breaking incident involving a young boy which has understandably left his family distraught and the thoughts of everyone in the SCIU are with them at this terrible time.
“At the moment this appears to have been a truly tragic accident and not a suspicious incident; however we have launched an investigation to establish a full understanding of exactly what happened.”
Officers have asked anyone with information to contact the SCIU on 0161 856 4741 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.