Police have named the suicide bomber behind the Manchester Arena attack, which killed at least 22 people and left dozens more injured, as Salman Abedi.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said that police will not be commenting any further on Abedi, as he has not been formally identified by the coroner, but details are beginning to emerge of the British-born 22-year-old.

Who is Salman Abedi?

Abedi is believed to have been born in Manchester in 1994 and is of Libyan origin.

His parents came to the UK from Libya, looking to escape the Gaddafi regime.