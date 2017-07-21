Samples of hair, nails and two long bones have been removed from Salvador Dali’s embalmed remains. The exhumation is to find genetic samples for a paternity test - a move that opens the possibility for a woman who says she is the surrealist artist’s only child to claim part of the Dali estate. Pilar Abel, a 61-year-old tarot card reader, claims her mother had an affair with Dali in the northeastern Spanish town of Figueres, where the artist was born and later returned with his Russian wife Gala. Dali was buried in the Dali Museum Theater of Figueres when he died at the age of 84 in 1989.

KAMMERMAN via Getty Images Salvador Dali pictured at his home in Figueres, Spain

A judge in Madrid ruled in June that only a DNA test could settle the lawsuit. Forensic experts opened the artist’s coffin on Thursday night in a sensitive operation that involved using pulleys to lift a 1.5-ton stone slab. Lluis Penuelas Reixach, the secretary general of the Gala Dali Foundation, said Dali’s remains are well conserved, mummified after the embalming process applied 27 years ago. He was speaking to reporters on Friday during a press conference in Figueres. Even Dali’s charismatic moustache had survived the passing of time and remained in “its classic shape of ten past ten,” Penuelas said, referring to the position of the hands of a clock.

LLUIS GENE via Getty Images Pilar Abel claims she is the surrealist painter's daughter