    • PARENTS
    24/03/2017 10:44 GMT

    Sam Faiers Shares Photo Of Baby Paul's Play Kitchen And Parents Have A Lot To Say About It

    'Now that’s a huge upgrade.'

    Sam Faiers bought her one-year-old son a beautiful wooden play kitchen, and probably wasn’t expecting such interest from her fans.

    The 25-year-old shared a photo of the personalised child’s kitchen that had plastic foods, a fake tap, mini pots and pans and a mini hoover.

    “How amazing is Paul’s kitchen 😍 ,” she wrote on Instagram on 23 March.

    “Thank you so much @theplaykitchenco, this piece of furniture will be in our family forever.”

    “Oh my God imagine having that as your role play kitchen,” one person wrote. “It’s better than my kitchen full size!”

    Another commented: “This is amazing and actually the kind of kitchen I really want. I’m going to steal some ideas.”

    “Wow!” wrote another person. “Now that’s a huge upgrade from the usual plastic play kitchens. Incredible.”

    Other fans praised Faiers for getting her son a play kitchen even though it is “typically for girls”.

    “Good for you,” one person wrote. “I’m glad you’re showing play kitchens are gender neutral. I want this for my little boy.”

    Another wrote: “I love that this is for a boy. Break those stereotypes. So cute.”

    Baby cakes ❤

    A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on

    Faiers, who gave birth to baby Paul with her boyfriend Paul Knightly in December 2015, often shares her journey of motherhood on Instagram.

    She has recently had a trip to LA for the first time with her boyfriend and son and shared pictures of their family holiday. 

    Goodbye LA see you soon ☺✈️ my two little sleeping lions 🦁😴 #hometime

    A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on

    Me & my gorgeous boy 💙☀️#beverlyhills

    A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on

    #in-n-out 🍔🍟

    A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on

    LA baby shopping 🤣😎

    A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on

