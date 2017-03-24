Sam Faiers bought her one-year-old son a beautiful wooden play kitchen, and probably wasn’t expecting such interest from her fans.

The 25-year-old shared a photo of the personalised child’s kitchen that had plastic foods, a fake tap, mini pots and pans and a mini hoover.

“How amazing is Paul’s kitchen 😍 ,” she wrote on Instagram on 23 March.

“Thank you so much @theplaykitchenco, this piece of furniture will be in our family forever.”

“Oh my God imagine having that as your role play kitchen,” one person wrote. “It’s better than my kitchen full size!”