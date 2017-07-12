All Sections
    12/07/2017 09:56 BST

    Pregnant Sam Faiers Shares Bare Baby Bump Photos On Instagram Revealing She's 'Over Half Way'

    #LittleBump 💕

    Sam Faiers has let fans know she is “over half way” through her second pregnancy by posting a bare baby bump snap.

    The 26-year-old former ‘TOWIE’ star, who revealed she was expecting her second child on Wednesday 5 July, posed in her underwear for a selfie while cradling her bump.

    Captioning the shot on Wednesday 12 July, she wrote: “Over half way #littlebump #bumpselfie this pregnancy is going soo quick.”

    Fans had loads of questions for the pregnant mum-of-one, including: “Do you know what you’re having?” and “Are you going to do another ‘Mummy Diaries’ show?”. We’re yet to find out the answers. 

    Faiers also shared a photo of her partner, Paul Knightley, holding her bump in a sweet shot.

    “One baby fast asleep in bed, the other kicking away,” she wrote on the caption on Tuesday 11 July.

    Faiers announced she was pregnant by posting a photo of herself holding her 19-month-old son baby Paul on 5 July.  

    “Words can’t describe how excited we are to meet you baby,” she wrote.  

    “We love you soo much already #babynumber2 #2under2.” 

