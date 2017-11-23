Sam Faiers has shown that when a baby is hungry, you’ve got to stop what you’re doing and feed them asap - even if that means pulling the car over (safely) during a journey.

The former ‘TOWIE’ star posted a selfie of herself breastfeeding her newborn daughter - whose name has not yet been announced - while her 23-month-old son Paul was asleep in his car seat next to her.

“Pulling over to breastfeed, squished in between two car seats,” Faiers wrote on Instagram on 22 November.

“Thank God Paul was asleep.”