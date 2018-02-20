Sam Faiers Sparks Concern With Baby Neck Float, So Are They Safe?

Sam Faiers has sparked concern among her fans after sharing a photo of her daughter with a baby neck float in the water.

The 27-year-old, who is mum to three-month-old Rosie and two-year-old Paul with her partner Paul Knightley, posted the video of her youngest floating in an inflatable pool at home.

“Little Monday evening swim,” Faiers wrote on Monday 19 February. “Paul loved his neck float when he was a little baby, so does Rosie by the looks of it. I got Rosie’s little neck float from Amazon and the inflatable pool I found online.”

Some fans were wary of the safety of the float. One wrote: “Be careful with the neck float, there was lots of issues with them in the UK when they used to be a big thing.”