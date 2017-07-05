Sam Faiers has announced she is expecting her second child with her boyfriend Paul Knightley.

The 26-year-old shared her baby news on Instagram by posting a photo of herself holding her 19-month-old son baby Paul.

She wore a cropped top and shorts which showed her blossoming baby bump.

“Words can’t describe how excited we are to meet you baby,” she captioned the shot on Wednesday 5 July.

“We love you soo much already #babynumber2 #2under2.”