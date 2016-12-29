Sam Faiers Reveals She 'Hasn't Spent A Moment Apart' From Son Paul As He Celebrates First Birthday

Happy 1st birthday my beautiful baby. This has been the most amazing time of my life. You are our world. I can't describe in words my feelings for you. You are he happiest, cuddliest, cutest baby I know. Thank you for making us so proud paul. From the moment you was born we haven't spent a moment apart. We are best friends you make us laugh everyday. Mummy & daddy love you so much. ❤

A photo posted by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers1) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:18am PST