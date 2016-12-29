Sam Faiers Reveals She 'Hasn't Spent A Moment Apart' From Son Paul As He Celebrates First Birthday

Sam Faiers has shared an adorable post about her relationship with one-year-old son, Paul, on his first birthday.
The TOWIE star, who has been criticised in the past for her breastfeeding Instagram posts, revealed that she “hasn’t spent a moment apart” from “best friend” Paul since he was born on 29 December 2015.
The mother-of-one said: “This has been the most amazing time of my life. You are our world. I can’t describe in words my feelings for you.”
“You are he happiest, cuddliest, cutest baby I know,” Faiers continued.
”Thank you for making us so proud Paul. From the moment you was born we haven’t spent a moment apart...you make us laugh everyday,” she added.
The 25-year-old, who married her partner Paul Knightley in 2014, first introduced her son to the world during the ITVBe show, ‘The Mummy Diaries’.
In September this year, Faiers’ sister (and fellow TOWIE star) Billie announced she and her fiancé Greg Shepherd are expecting their second child.
They already have a two-year-old daughter Nelly.