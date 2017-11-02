Ahhhhhh, the Difficult Second Album. This always follows a massively successful debut album, just like Sam’s ‘In The Lonely Hour’, which in turn saddles the artist with a huge amount of expectation. Throw that burden into the creative mix and, well, it’s not surprising so many before Sam have tried - but failed - to deliver on both the creative and commercial front.

At just 25 years old, the British star has over 12 million album sales under his belt, which has brought him fame and fortune the world over. It’s also brought him the unenviable task of delivering his DSA.

Furthermore, most musicians with only one album to their name are still working out who they are as an artist, and what their appeal is, which must make creating a successful second album even more daunting.

And remember, these people are artists. They don’t want to rush-release a carbon copy of what they did last time, but then they don’t want to go so leftfield as to alienate all the people who loved their debut.

No pressure, then.

Luckily, the signs are already looking good for Sam.

First single from the new release, ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ has already topped the charts around the world and the initial reviews of ‘The Thrill Of It All’ are largely positive, but at the end of the day it all comes down to sales.

So as Sam releases his DSA, here are two artists who nailed it, and two who, well, didn’t.

Coldplay

Debut Album: ‘Parachutes’ (Worldwide Sales: 14 million)

DSA: ‘A Rush of Blood to the Head’ (Worldwide Sales: 22 million)

Even Coldplay themselves admitted that they doubted they could match the success of their huge selling debut ‘Parachutes’.

“The danger was that we would make a half-arsed, shitty, bargain-bin, average follow-up record with songs not half as good as ‘Yellow’,” admitted singer Chris Martin at the time. Half-arsed and average it definitely was not. Music critics loved ‘A Rush Of Blood To the Head’, as did music fans, who lapped it up the world over, with over 3 million sales in the UK and more than 5 million in the US.