Samantha Cameron has revealed how the death of her young son, Ivan, “overshadows everything”. The fashion entrepreneur said his premature death in 2009, the year before David Cameron entered No 10, was of such magnitude that it made everything else “irrelevant” and “meaningless”, reports the Press Association. Their first child, Ivan was born with a severe form of epilepsy and cerebral palsy and died shortly before his seventh birthday.

John Giles/PA Archive Samantha and David Cameron with Ivan in 2008.

In an emotional interview for The Times she described how they had to cope with regular “life or death situations” throughout the youngster’s life, yet it came as a “huge shock”.

Mrs Cameron said she sought strength from her faith and found hosting charity events at Downing Street cathartic, although she would often be brought to tears when meeting children and parents in similar situations. Meanwhile the experience coloured her husband’s politics, she told the newspaper. “It’s the biggest thing in my life. Being the prime minister’s wife was just a role,” she said. “Ive dying is such a massive thing that everything else is irrelevant. It just overshadows everything. What goes on in the outside world becomes meaningless.

Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive The Cameron's at Ivan's funeral in 2009.