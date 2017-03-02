A same-sex couple have been photographed both breastfeeding their four-week-old daughter in a bid to raise awareness of LGBT families.

Claire Eden-McIlroy, 29, and Steph Eden-McIlroy, 26, from Australia asked birth photographer Lacey Barratt to capture the precious moments on camera.

Claire gave birth to their daughter LJ and Steph was advised by their midwife to take a hormone that triggers breast milk production and use a hospital-grade pump to stimulate her breasts on regular occasions throughout the pregnancy.

“Can we talk about breastfeeding and same sex couples for a minute?” photographer Barratt wrote on Instagram when sharing the photos.