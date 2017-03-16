All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    16/03/2017 14:30 GMT | Updated 16/03/2017 14:31 GMT

    Samsung's Foldable Smartphone Could Finally Be Unveiled This Year, Reports Suggest

    We're crossing our fingers.

    First came flip-phones, then came smartphones. Now, we might finally get our hands on a foldable smartphone.

    Samsung is reportedly set to unveil its prototype, bendy handset in the third quarter of this year.

    According to ET News, only a few thousand devices will be produced at first and they will be reserved for mobile network providers to assess demand.

    Samsung
    Samsung showed off a foldable smartphone concept in 2013. 

    But, all going well, the phones could be rolled out for a consumer launch in 2018, the tech site reported.

    The story lends weight to a previous report from the Korea Herald, which said the phone would be unveiled this autumn.

    The smartphone’s panels would face outwards when it’s folded and could be used as a 7-inch tablet when it’s not, the paper reported.

    NowThis KLPO

    Samsung unveiled a flexible smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2013 and rumours of a release have circulated ever since.

    Back in November, it was revealed that the firm had patented a design for a foldable smartphone with a long, narrow handset and a flexible seam.

    Related...

    There’s no guarantee it will resemble the final product, but given it can close semi-automatically, we really hope it does.

    MORE:smartphonessamsung

    Conversations