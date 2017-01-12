Samsung might have had a tough year with the Galaxy Note 7, but if you look past its battery issues you’ll see a company that has been pretty forward-thinking when it comes to using new technologies.

This could be taken to a whole new level in 2017 as reports are suggesting that Samsung will release a foldable smartphone that you’ll actually be able to buy.

Jae C. Hong/AP A prototype Windows smartphone with a flexible OLED display is seen during Samsung's keynote address.

As you may or may not know, Samsung has its own display business, this has allowed to it to release the curved screen Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, as well as becoming a leader in the curved TV market.

Over the years it has also been slowly but steadily showing off foldable screen concepts at technology shows like CES and MWC.

Well now, according to the Korea Herald, Samsung is finally ready to unveil a finished product in the form of a smartphone that will fold out to become a 7-inch tablet.

According to its sources the smartphone is almost nearly ready, and so any final decision will be based purely on whether or not Samsung thinks we’re actually going to want a foldable smartphone.

With Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone 8 expected to arrive this year, Samsung will be under extra scrutiny to show that it is still the market leader for making Android smartphones.

Taking risks has paid off for Samsung in the past, the release of the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge showed that even a slightly gimmicky feature like the curved screen was enough to sway buyers and the resulting S7 edge turned it into a full-blown design feature.

Of course creating a phone that’s also a tablet is an entirely different kettle of fish, and that kettle could seriously backfire on them.

