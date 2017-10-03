Samsung's Component Division Could Make More Money From The iPhone X Than Its Own Phones

When Apple’s iPhone X is finally released to the world on the 3 November, it won’t just be Apple that’s smiling. Oddly enough, one of its biggest rivals is going to be pretty happy too.

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Samsung’s component division (the part of the company that makes chips, screens etc) might make more money from the iPhone X launch than from its own smartphones according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. You see in addition to its smartphone division, Samsung also makes displays, processors and more for major manufacturers including Apple. It’s one of the few companies that can make Apple’s OLED display, which means that Samsung has a pretty hefty monopoly on how much it can charge Apple for each component.