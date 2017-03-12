‘Gogglebox’ star Sandra Martin has opened up about the time she spent in prison after being convicted of fraud. Sandra, who shot to fame after appearing the on the Channel 4 show alongside her best friend Sandi Bogle, served time in 1984.

Joseph Okpako via Getty Images Sandra (left) with her 'Gogglebox' pal Sandi Bogle.

Channel 4 Sandra (right) with her former 'Gogglebox' sofa companion, best friend Sandi.