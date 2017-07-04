Someone Should've Run This Pool Float Design By A Woman

Forget flamingo floats because you can now laze around the pool on a giant sanitary towel this summer.
The hilariously bad float design was spotted in an American superstore by author Jillian David, who pointed out that the blunder could have been avoided “with one focus group of women”.
Her tweet was soon liked more than 63,000 times.
Of course, you can always rely on the good people of Twitter to ask all the important questions.
Meanwhile one guy said it looked more like something from a film set.
We would love to see the faces of the designers right now.