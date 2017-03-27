Phil Noble / Reuters Santander UK employs 10 percent of its customer service staff on a 'one-hour contract'

Santander has been criticised for using employment contracts which guarantee staff just 12 hours work a year. The Spanish-owned banking giant employs 371 people using ‘on call’ contracts, the Financial Times reported, providing them with a minimum of one hour’s work each month. According to job adverts posted by the firm online, those employed on the contracts often work at short notice and are expected to be flexible. They work as Customer Service Agents across a number branches as and when needed.

PA Archive/PA Images Former Santander CEO Ana Patricia Botin speaks to members of staff in a branch in this file photo

The existence of the one-hour contracts has drawn criticism from politicians. Labour MP Melanie Onn has written of her concern in a letter to Santander’s chief executive, the FT reported. And Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbot on Monday described the contracts as a ‘new low’.

New low in worker exploitation high street bank Santander employs 371 people on ONE HOUR contracts guaranteeing only 1 hours work per month pic.twitter.com/HmxyfX94bS — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) March 27, 2017

Yet not all Labour MPs agree. Last year, leadership challenger Owen Smith said he would prefer one-hour contracts to much maligned zero-hours contracts. He said last July: “You need to give people a contract to say, ‘here’s what you will be working’. It could be one, but I’m saying it shouldn’t be zero, we should invert that emphasis.” ‘Good bits and bad bits’ Katie Mahoney, an employment lawyer at Doyle Clayton solicitors, told The Huffington Post UK that the Santander contracts were highly unusual. She said: “We see part-time contracts all the time - but part-time normally means more than one hour a month. “There are good bits and bad bits to a contract like this. If you’re a student, a mum, or a pensioner trying to earn a bit more (for example, to top up your pension), a contract like this could be great. “As employees, they would get paid holiday, sick leave and paternity and maternity leave - which they wouldn’t have if they were self-employed.

It’s not clear what Santander would do if an employee had work scheduled elsewhere... Katie Mahoney, employment solicitor

”There are potentially some down sides though. As employees, until they have been there for two years they could be dismissed at any point and it doesn’t sound as though they will have control over when their hours are. “There seems to be a requirement that they will be flexible as to the hours required. “And if you’re only working one-hour a month there is unlikely to be much opportunity for promotion or advancement. “Though it’s not a zero-hours contract, and they say there’s no exclusivity, it’s not clear what Santander would do if an employee had work scheduled elsewhere. “What would Santander say? Would they work around it? “This on the whole seems positive. It’s just unclear how this will actually work in practice.” Not quite zero-hours

The use of zero-hours contracts skyrocketed after the financial crash in 2008, and they’ve since drawn criticism for not providing guaranteed work. But Santander said its one-hour contracts provide “full employment rights with no obligation to accept additional hours or exclusivity.”

Santander UK HuffPost UK found Santander is continuing to advertise its 'on call' roles this week

HuffPost UK found Santander was continuing to advertise the roles on its website on Monday. In a blurb for one role it wrote: This is an “On call” contract, offering flexible cover to local branches. You’ll be guaranteed and paid for at least one hour per month/12 hours per year. Additional hours will vary according to branch requirements and will most likely be a mix of pre-arranged and short-notice cover, so flexibility around hours and location is essential. The advertised annual salary for an ‘on call’ role in Scotland was £14000 - £19999. The hourly rate was £8.42 per hour. Campaigners and commentators pointed out the apparent likeness to zero-hours deals.

When is a zero hour contract not a zero hour contract? When it's an hour a month contract? Come on! https://t.co/N2gsE7u2Nf #ukemplaw — Emma Wilkinson (@emmawilksCAB) March 27, 2017

The problem with focussing on zero hour contracts. Santander offers one hour a month https://t.co/H5RvyDJZCb via @FT — Darren Newman (@DazNewman) March 27, 2017