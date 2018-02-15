Labour MP Sarah Champion has alleged sitting MPs could “in some way or another” be involved with child abuse.

Speaking to the House magazine, Champion argued abuse is “always about power” and it did “not take a conspiracy theorist” to realise how sitting MPs could abuse their power.

The MP went on to claim that ex-Prime Minister David Cameron understood the need to take on child sexual abuse because he is a father, but the issue has dropped off Theresa May’s “radar”.

Champion also said Westminster would not handle fresh allegations of child abuse any better than it did in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Would a child sex abuse scandal be dealt with differently now? I don’t know that it would,” said Champion, whose Rotherham constituency was at the centre of a child abuse scandal.

“One in 20 children will have a sexual assault against them.

“When you look at something inappropriate happening to them that drops dramatically to one in four girls and one in eight boys.

“That might be inappropriate language or made to feel uncomfortable or in a compromising situation - not necessarily being physically groped.