Sarah Champion Should Not Have Lost Job Over Rape Article, Says Sajid Javid

Labour MP Sarah Champion should have kept her job in the shadow cabinet, communities secretary Sajid Javid has said.

Champion resigned as shadow women and equalities secretary yesterday following criticism for a column she wrote in The Sun which warned Britain has a “problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls”.

She later sought to distance herself from the article and claimed it had been altered.

But The Sun countering that the column was approved by the MP’s team.

This morning Javid said Jeremy Corbyn was “wrong to sack” Champion as there needed to be an “honest open debate on child sexual exploitation, including racial motivation”.