“I am both deeply honoured and delighted to be invited to take up the role of Black Rod,” Clarke said.

Sarah Clarke will take over the position when its current holder David Leakey steps down at the end of this year, it was announced Friday.

After 650 years, the first female Black Rod in the House of Lords has been approved by the Queen.

The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Miss Sarah Clarke as Lady Usher of the Black Rod. https://t.co/BMxwosphri

Sarah Clarke is the new Black Rod in the #HouseofLords . She will take up her appointment in the new year. https://t.co/maWrV22AlG pic.twitter.com/pZ15LTq6ct

Black Rod is a significant senior role in the House of Lords - most famously responsible for managing the state opening of Parliament. Sarah Clarke, whose last job involved organising @Wimbledon , will be the first woman to take up the role in 650 years. pic.twitter.com/8QE8ySvpbO

Black Rod is a senior official in the House of Lords who, as well as their famous role in summoning the House of Commons to hear the Queen’s Speech at the State Opening of Parliament, heads a department that includes the Yeoman Usher and the House of Lords Doorkeepers. Black Rod also leads on business resilience and continuity planning for the House of Lords.

Clarke will will be known as the Lady Usher of the Black Rod and will be the senior official responsible for maintaining order at the House of Lords. The title is usually, the Gentleman Usher of the Black Rod.

“Over many years I have been fortunate to work at the heart of some of the world’s most complex events and institutions. To be given the opportunity to join such an experienced and dedicated team is a great privilege. The House of Lords is a place where the smallest detail is as important as the big picture and the depth of heritage and tradition is second to none. I am truly looking forward to starting work.”

First female Black Rod in 650 years has been chosen. Although, I’m sure Sarah Clarke won’t be the first woman in Westminster to have a door slammed in her face by a room full of men.

One of Black Rod's annual duties is to have the doors of parliament slammed shut in his/her face... https://t.co/JykmyroVXQ

The Black Rod is appointed by the Monarch on the recommendation of a selection panel chaired by the Lord Speaker.

Lord Fowler, Speaker of the House, said he was “very pleased” to welcome Clarke to the role in what is a “historic moment for the house”.

He said: “People are most familiar with Black Rod for the part they play at State Opening, but the job is much more than that.

“Some of the most important work happens behind the scenes in organising addresses to Parliament by visiting heads of state and other state events, as well as ensuring we have appropriate plans in place to keep the important work of the Lords going in a crisis. Sarah’s fantastic record at Wimbledon and elsewhere shows she is the right person for the task.