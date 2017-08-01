While many people have claimed Cheryl Tweedy is concerned about Sarah Harding’s rumoured appearance on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, Sarah has said she would never discuss her former Girls Aloud bandmate in the house.

The singer is heavily rumoured to be a housemate on the new series of the Channel 5 reality show, and has insisted Cheryl has nothing to worry about should she be on the line-up, amid rumours of a feud between them.

Syco/Thames/Dymond Sarah Harding ahd Cheryl Tweedy are rumoured to have fallen out

Speaking hypothetically to OK! magazine about a ‘CBB’ appearance, Sarah said: “I don’t know what she’d be worried about, but at the end of the day, if I went in there I wouldn’t talk about the band or any of my exploits.

“I’d go in to show people who I am as a person. I’m a loyal friend and I’m not going to go in there and talk about what’s gone on.

“We were like sisters at the end of the day, so I wouldn’t go in there to talk about the band or their secrets.”

Cheryl sparked rumours of a falling out with Sarah when fans noticed she’d unfollowed her on Twitter.

However, Sarah played this down during the interview, saying: “It’s nothing to do with me.

“I’ve got Cheryl’s number - we don’t have to prove we’re friends online.

“I’m a private person and if I want to speak to any of the girls, then I’ll call them.”

Empics Entertainment Sarah and Cheryl with the rest of their Girls Aloud bandmates

Sinitta is also reported to be begging for a last-minute spot on the line-up, after her arch-nemesis and ‘Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ star Dawn Ward pulled out at the 11th hour.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

Read the full interview with Sarah Harding in this week’s OK! magazine, on sale now.

11 'Celebrity Big Brother' Moments Producers Chose Not To Air