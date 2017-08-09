‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have spoken out over rumours that current housemate Sarah Harding is taking time out from the rest of the contestants.
It’s been a tough week in the house so far for the former Girls Aloud singer, who broke down in tears in the Diary Room after a row with her housemates, also expressing her regret about having consumed alcohol in the house.
While reports since claimed producers and psychologists were closely “monitoring” Sarah’s behaviour, The Sun has now suggested that she’s even been taking time away from the rest of the house.
However, a ‘CBB’ spokesperson has denied that this is the case.
After dismissing the suggestion that Sarah was spending private time away from the house, the spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “Housemates’ well-being is closely monitored and of paramount importance. Big Brother puts into place appropriate support arrangements as required.”
‘Bit On The Side’ presenter Rylan Clark-Neal elaborated on Wednesday’s (9 August) ‘This Morning’: “We’ve always got a psych on hand and at any point when you’re a housemate you can request to see the psych. You’ll see them in the Diary Room, not outside the house.
“You can always request that little chat: ‘How you feeling?’, ‘Yeah I’m alright but I just need that couple of minutes just to gather my thoughts’... but she’s not left the house, she’s not been out for any walks or seeing people.
“It’s a very common thing and obviously we’d never show that on the telly.”
The Sun’s insider had previously claimed: “[Sarah’s] been spending time talking to the professional team and is being given time away from the other housemates. No one wants her to walk out so it’s about trying to get her through these difficult times.”
Following her emotional moment in the Diary Room, Sarah got involved in a blazing row with former ‘Celebrity Love Island’ contestant Paul Danan, who she later cleared the air with.
The current series of ‘CBB’ is only one week in, but viewers have already begun filing complaints with Ofcom, over a plethora of different controversial moments.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs every night on Channel 5, while ‘This Morning’ airs every weekday from 10.30am on ITV.