‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have spoken out over rumours that current housemate Sarah Harding is taking time out from the rest of the contestants.

It’s been a tough week in the house so far for the former Girls Aloud singer, who broke down in tears in the Diary Room after a row with her housemates, also expressing her regret about having consumed alcohol in the house.

While reports since claimed producers and psychologists were closely “monitoring” Sarah’s behaviour, The Sun has now suggested that she’s even been taking time away from the rest of the house.